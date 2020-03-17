Russia, a big market for Pakistani products

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Russia is a big market for a variety of Pakistani products with favourable business environment and low taxes but harnessing its full potential requires Pakistani entrepreneurs to overcome a few hurdles with capability on Russian language being one of them.

These views were expressed by Jawwad Rahim, President Business Association for Cooperation With Pakistan (BACP), and member of Russian Chamber of Commerce (RCC), at a ceremony during his visit to Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) the other day.

"The potential is enormous", says Rahim adding its all about how much the manufacturers can produce and the exporters can handle.

Jawwad Rahim, who is also the member of dispute resolution committee said that opening a company and doing business was easy and safe in Russia. He said that business visa is issued in 21 days, urgent visa in a day only and tourist visa in 30 days. He said, a company can be opened in Russia in just 150 Dollars and aspirants can get permission to do business in just three days.

He said that labour cost is low in Russia. He said that money transfer to and from Russia was also easy and can be ensured within 24 hours.

Jawwad said that Pakistani exporters can export food items, spices, herbal products, drinks, fruit and vegetables notably mango and its products and others to Russia.

He said that muslim population was around 37 million in Russia.

He disclosed, trade and industrial exhibitions for displaying Pakistani products in Russia and Russia products in Pakistan would be held soon.

He said, BACP was endeavouring hard to establish linkages between Pakistani and Russian business persons and extending information to Pakistani business aspirants. He urged chambers to opt for exchange of trade delegations between Russia and Pakistan. Pakistani entrepreneurs, exporters must seize the opportunity to capture the Russian market, Jawwad said.

MCCI vice president Mian Rashid Iqbal besides industrialists and businessmen were also present.