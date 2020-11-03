Russia adds 18,648 COVID-19 cases, 355 deaths

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Russia has reported 18,648 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 1,673,686, the country's COVID-19 response center said Tuesday.

COVID-19 cases in Moscow went up by 5,150, totaling 439,355, the center said in a statement.

It said that 355 new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 28,828, while 1,251,364 people have recovered, including 15,331 over the past day.

Russia's coronavirus situation remains tense, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Monday, while President Vladimir Putin said last week that the country would not introduce a nationwide lockdown.