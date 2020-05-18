UrduPoint.com
Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan Welcome Agreement Of Afghan Leaders - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:09 PM

Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan Welcome Agreement of Afghan Leaders - Statement

Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan welcome the agreement signed by Afghan leaders, the special representatives of these countries said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan welcome the agreement signed by Afghan leaders, the special representatives of these countries said in a statement.

"The Special Representatives on Afghanistan Affairs of the four sides: ...

Welcome the Agreement between two main political leaders and hope that this important event will expedite start of Intra-Afgan negotiations," the statement published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The four countries urged all parties in Afghanistan to "act upon the opportunities preparing the situation to launch the Intra-Afghan negotiations as soon as possible."

In addition, the four countries "Call on foreign troops withdraw in an orderly and responsible way so that the situation in Afghanistan will experience a steady transition."

