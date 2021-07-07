Russia, China, Regional Partners Should Urgently Discuss Afghanistan- Ex-Pakistan Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russia, China, Pakistan and other neighboring states should immediately start consultations on Afghan security challenges in the wake of the withdrawal of US forces, Tasnim Aslam, former Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan was 90% complete, ahead of the September 11 deadline. Experts have repeatedly expressed concerns that the country will fall into turmoil after the foreign forces leave.

"If Afghanistan plunges into civil war, its neighbors will pay a heavy price in terms of instability, terrorism, drugs and refugees.

.. It is in the interests of Pakistan, Iran, China and Russia, as well as other Central Asian states to immediately start consultations and approach all factions in Afghanistan with a unified stance to bring about some normality," Aslam said.

She stressed that terrorist groups, such as Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, are among the biggest threats to the stability of neighboring countries, including Pakistan.