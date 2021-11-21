Russia confirms 37,120 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:Russia has registered 37,120 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,294,188, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 1,254 to 262,843, while the number of recoveries increased by 36,172 to 7,992,426.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,239 new cases, taking its total to 1,915,195.

Over 66.4 million Russian citizens had received at least one dose of a vaccine as of Friday and over 58.7 million of them had been fully vaccinated.

Russia will be able to produce 2 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in 2022, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said Saturday on Rossiya-1 television channel.