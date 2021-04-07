UrduPoint.com
Russia Confirms Commitment To Assist Pakistan's Fight Against Terrorism - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russia stands ready to assist Pakistan's fight against terrorism, including through supplies of military equipment, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, also noting that the two countries will keep regularly holding joint military exercises

"We have confirmed the readiness of the Russian side to keep contributing to strengthening Pakistan's counterterrrorism potential, including through supplies of relevant equipment.

We believe it serves the interests of all the regional states. We have agreed to continue regularly holding joint military drills Friendship in mountainous areas, and also the naval counterterrorism and counterpiracy exercise Arabian Monsoon," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with his Pakistani counterpart.

