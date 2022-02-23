UrduPoint.com

Russia Desires To Assist Pakistan In Energy Sector: Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Russia desires to assist Pakistan in energy sector: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich on Wednesday said that Russia was interested to assist Pakistan in energy sector besides expanding trade relations.

It was a good opportunity for Prime Minister of Pakistan to discuss everything, he said while talking to State news Channel.

High level interaction between the two countries would help understand interests of each other, he said.

About trade relations, he said in 1999, we had trade ties at low level.

He added that the volume of business had been increasing for quite some time.

In reply to a question, he said disrespecting for other religion was not freedom of expression. To a question regarding aid to Afghanistan, he said humanitarian assistance should be provided to Afghan people.

