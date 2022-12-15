UrduPoint.com

Russia Desiring To Sell Cheap Crude Oil Products: Musadik

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Thursday said the government held negotiations with the Russian government to purchase crude petroleum oil products, adding that Moscow had even expressed its desire to sell out its petroleum products to Pakistan at cheaper rates as compared to the international market

Talking to a private news channel, the state minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan made "hollow claims" that his government was going to buy cheap Russian oil. On the contrary, he said, there was no formal agreement signed when the former PM visited Russia, earlier this year.

The state minister said the allied government was much concerned about the rising inflation, adding that efforts were being made to provide relief to the masses.

To a question, Musadik said the government was not running away from calling the general elections. But first, he said, the incumbent government wanted to put the country's economy on the right track and would then contest elections after completing the constitutional term.

The state minister maintained that after receiving the petroleum crude oil products from Russia, the inflation would decrease.

