Russia FM to visit Pakistan on Aprl 6

Russia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov will visit Pakistan on April 6-7 to hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Russia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov will visit Pakistan on April 6-7 to hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

According to a tweet of Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on a social media platform Twitter on Thursday, during the visit the both foreign ministers will discuss bilateral ties including economic cooperation and counter terrorism.