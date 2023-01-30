UrduPoint.com

Russia Has No Doubt That US Will Try To Hamper Moscow-Islamabad Oil Deal - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Russia has no doubt that the United States will try to hamper the oil deal between Moscow and Islamabad, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Regarding... the United States' guarantees that they will not obstruct our deals in the energy sphere: of course they will.

The United States literally, publicly, unashamedly, quite arrogantly states that we cannot do business with Russia. There have been threats against China recently, as well as against India, Turkey, and Egypt. There is not a single country left to which the United States has not sent such neo-colonial messages," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Moscow.

