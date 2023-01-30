UrduPoint.com

Russia Hopes On Soon Progress On Construction Of Pakistani Stream - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 06:42 PM

Russia Hopes on Soon Progress on Construction of Pakistani Stream - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

There will soon be progress on the construction of the Pakistani Stream, as the project is already is in an advanced stage of development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) There will soon be progress on the construction of the Pakistani Stream, as the project is already is in an advanced stage of development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

"The issue is already at an advanced stage of development.

I am sure that in the very near future progress will be recorded additionally," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Moscow.

