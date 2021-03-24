Russia Hopes Pakistan Will Keep Actively Engaging in Afghan Peace Process - Diplomat

Russia hopes that Pakistan will keep playing an active role in the Afghan peace process, Zamir Kabulov, the special presidential representative for Afghanistan, said on Wednesday

"Pakistan is making very active and constructive efforts ...

Pakistani partners worked closely with us, the United States and China at the Moscow consultations [on Afghanistan], we agreed to continue and deepen our cooperation. Pakistan is one of the key players ... and we very much hope that Islamabad will keep playing an active role," Kabulov said at a press conference.