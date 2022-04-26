Russia Interested in Development of Ties With Pakistan - Kremlin

Russia is interested in the development of dialogue with Pakistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday when asked if Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russia is interested in the development of dialogue with Pakistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday when asked if Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We do not always publish diplomatic correspondence, we do not always publish it. Most often we do not, but the fact that Russia really retains an interest in developing a dialogue with Islamabad and developing the widest range of trade and economic relations is true," Peskov told reporters.