UrduPoint.com

Russia Interested In Development Of Ties With Pakistan - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 03:11 PM

Russia Interested in Development of Ties With Pakistan - Kremlin

Russia is interested in the development of dialogue with Pakistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday when asked if Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russia is interested in the development of dialogue with Pakistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday when asked if Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We do not always publish diplomatic correspondence, we do not always publish it. Most often we do not, but the fact that Russia really retains an interest in developing a dialogue with Islamabad and developing the widest range of trade and economic relations is true," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

vivo V23e Is a Jackpot for Consumers – Featuring ..

Vivo V23e Is a Jackpot for Consumers – Featuring 50MP AF Portrait Selfie, 4050 ..

6 minutes ago
 Thailand's domestic auto sales rise, exports fall ..

Thailand's domestic auto sales rise, exports fall in March

4 seconds ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

5 seconds ago
 UN expects over 8 million Ukrainians to flee as re ..

UN expects over 8 million Ukrainians to flee as refugees

7 seconds ago
 Five weeks Pre-Service Training for 1st batch of C ..

Five weeks Pre-Service Training for 1st batch of Civil Judges/Judicial Magistrat ..

8 seconds ago
 At military parade, Kim vows to boost North Korea' ..

At military parade, Kim vows to boost North Korea's nuclear arsenal

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.