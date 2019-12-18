Russian Navy's Commander in Chief Admiral Nikolai Anatolyevich Yevmenov held a meeting with Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Russian Navy's Commander in Chief Admiral Nikolai Anatolyevich Yevmenov held a meeting with Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad on Wednesday.They exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, including promotion of cooperation between navies of the two countries.

The Pakistani Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan's efforts to ensure maritime security and peace in the region and its role in the war on terror.The Russian Naval Chief was also informed about Pakistan's stance on the Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir particularly after abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.He lauded Pakistan Navy's efforts for maritime security and stability in the region.On arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the Russian Naval Chief was presented guard of honor in a traditional way.He also laid wreath at the martyrs' monument.