Russia May Deliver From 6 To 16 SSJ100 Planes To Pakistan - Trade Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 01:42 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russia is studying the possibility to deliver from six to 16 Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft to Pakistan Air, and relevant negotiations will continue next year, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday.

"We are communicating directly with the Pakistan Air company, we are conducting negotiations with this company, and we have agreed that work will continue in January, given that we should make calculations regarding the destination network with our colleagues. This is about the possible deliveries of from six to 16 SSJ100," Manturov told reporters.

