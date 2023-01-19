Russia, Pakistan Discuss Measures to Lift Bilateral Trade Restrictions - Energy Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed measures to lift restrictions on trade between the two countries, aiming at its further growth, the Russian ministry said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Shulginov and Sharif held a meeting in Islamabad, during which the Russian minister noted that Pakistan is one of Russia's key partners in South Asia.

"The meeting touched on trade and economic issues, in particular the volume of bilateral trade and measures to remove existing restrictions in mutual trade," the statement read.

The Russian minister believes his country and Pakistan have good prospects for cooperation in various sectors, including energy, industry, transport and agriculture.

"Productive dialogue between our countries is aimed, among other things, at restoring and further increasing the Russian-Pakistani trade," Shulginov said, as quoted by the ministry.

The sides also discussed cooperation between Russia and Pakistan in oil and gas and other sectors of the economy, according to the statement.

Shulginov noted that Moscow was cooperating with Islamabad on a number of promising projects, including "construction of energy facilities, gas transportation network, hydrocarbon supplies."