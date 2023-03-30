UrduPoint.com

Russia, Pakistan Finalizing Agreement On Oil Deliveries - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Moscow and Islamabad are finalizing a deal on deliveries of Russian oil to Pakistan and have reached a preliminary agreement on its export price, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Moscow and Islamabad are finalizing a deal on deliveries of Russian oil to Pakistan and have reached a preliminary agreement on its export price, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Russian and Pakistani companies are working on the issue of oil supplies to Pakistan. Preliminary agreements have been reached on the price, the delivery of a pilot batch of oil is being discussed with the prospect of a further increase in volumes. In the near future, we hope to resolve all technical issues and establish stable fuel exports," Zakharova told reporters.

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Moscow Russia Oil Price All Agreement

More Stories From Pakistan

