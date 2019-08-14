Russia, Pakistan Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in South Asia Amid Kashmir Row-Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, have discussed over the phone the situation in Southern Asia amid Pakistani-Indian tensions, triggered by New Delhi's move to revoke the disputed Jammu and Kashmir territory's special status, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The phone conversation was held at Pakistan's initiative, the ministry noted.

"The conversation focused on the situation in Southern Asia amid escalation of tensions between Pakistan and India after New Delhi's decision to change the legal status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Russian side has stressed the need to de-escalate tensions, noting that Pakistan and India have to settle their differences bilaterally, using political and diplomatic tools. Russia's representatives in the United Nations are committed to this consistent stand as well," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.