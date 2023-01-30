UrduPoint.com

Russia, Pakistan In Talks Over Resumption Of Direct Flights - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 07:37 PM

The aviation authorities of Russia and Pakistan are negotiating the resumption of direct flights between the two after the stabilization of the situation with COVID-19 infections, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

"Yes, such a possibility is being discussed between the respective aviation authorities of Russia and Pakistan.

Here, as you understand, the commercial component is of no small importance," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in Moscow.

The initiative is already under consideration, the Russian top diplomat added.

Russia and Pakistan suspended direct flights in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In April 2022, the Russian government lifted restrictions on flights from and to over 50 countries, including Pakistan, and the two sides have been discussing the restoration of direct flights ever since.

