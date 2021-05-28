Russia, Pakistan Ink Deal on Construction of Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline -Energy Ministry

Moscow and Islamabad on Friday signed an agreement on the construction of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline, the Russian Energy Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Moscow and Islamabad on Friday signed an agreement on the construction of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Pakistani ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan signed "a protocol on amendments to the intergovernmental agreement dated October 16, 2015 on the construction of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline.

"

"The signing will allow our companies to begin practical implementation of the project in the very near future, thereby helping the Pakistani side to strengthen its own energy security and increase the use of natural gas as an environmentally friendly source of energy," Shulginov said, as quoted by the ministry in a statement.