Russia, Pakistan Seek to Boost Cooperation in Energy Sphere - Russian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Russia and Pakistan are seeking to intensify bilateral cooperation, primarily in the energy sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Moscow and Islamabad have a mutual desire to increase bilateral cooperation, primarily in energy and other sectors of the economy," Lavrov said at a meeting with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Moscow.

Earlier in the month, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Pakistani Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq said in a joint statement that Moscow and Islamabad would approve all the details of Russia's oil and gas supplies to Pakistan by March.

In addition, the energy minister noted that Russia could take part in Pakistan's power generation projects, including on modernization and construction of hydroelectric power plants, as well as modernization of thermal power plants.

Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports, as well as their dependence on Russian fuel since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. On December 5, the European Union placed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude oil, and was joined by the G7 nations and Australia. The EU sanctions provide for a price ceiling on Russian refined products starting from February 5.