UrduPoint.com

Russia, Pakistan Seek To Boost Cooperation In Energy Sphere - Russian Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Russia, Pakistan Seek to Boost Cooperation in Energy Sphere - Russian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Russia and Pakistan are seeking to intensify bilateral cooperation, primarily in the energy sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Moscow and Islamabad have a mutual desire to increase bilateral cooperation, primarily in energy and other sectors of the economy," Lavrov said at a meeting with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Moscow.

Earlier in the month, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Pakistani Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq said in a joint statement that Moscow and Islamabad would approve all the details of Russia's oil and gas supplies to Pakistan by March.

In addition, the energy minister noted that Russia could take part in Pakistan's power generation projects, including on modernization and construction of hydroelectric power plants, as well as modernization of thermal power plants.

Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports, as well as their dependence on Russian fuel since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. On December 5, the European Union placed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude oil, and was joined by the G7 nations and Australia. The EU sanctions provide for a price ceiling on Russian refined products starting from February 5.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Australia Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Oil Price February March December Gas All From

Recent Stories

UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

1 hour ago
 Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer fo ..

Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer for Peshawar Zalmi’s Main Anth ..

1 hour ago
 Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 ..

Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 as a "International Year of Di ..

2 hours ago
 Statement Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Tu ..

Statement Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Turkmenistan

2 hours ago
 The attack on Iranian defence installations in Isf ..

The attack on Iranian defence installations in Isfahan is a matter of concern fo ..

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz's schedule of countrywide organizatio ..

Maryam Nawaz's schedule of countrywide organizational visits released

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.