Russia, Pakistan Sign Memorandum For Data Exchange On Mutual Trade - Customs Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Russia, Pakistan Sign Memorandum for Data Exchange on Mutual Trade - Customs Service

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia and Pakistan have signed a memorandum on the exchange of statistical data on mutual trade between the customs services of the two countries at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Russian Federal Customs Service said on Thursday.

"Another event of the first day of the forum was the signing of a memorandum between the customs services of Russia and Pakistan on the exchange of statistical data on mutual trade," the statement read.

The document was signed by Russian Federal Customs Service First Deputy Head Ruslan Davydov and Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan.

It will ensure the information compatibility of the statistical data of Russia and Pakistan, as well as contribute to the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, the statement said.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

