Russia, Pakistan Special Forces Liberated 'City' From 'Terrorists' During Drills- Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) During the Druzhba (Friendship) 2020 military exercises, servicemen of Russian and Pakistani special forces eliminated a group of simulated terrorists in a "city" located at the Pabbi national anti-terrorism center in Pakistan, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Earlier reports said more than 150 servicemen were participating in the drills, which had begun on November 5 in Pakistan, of whom more than 70 were from Russian special forces.

"Special forces of the [Russian] Southern Military District and Pakistan made a landing from Mi-17 helicopters to an unfamiliar area in a mountainous and wooded area, marched into the area of tactical operations and carried out an assault on the building with the elimination of simulated terrorists," the ministry said.