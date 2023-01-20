Russia, Pakistan to Approve Details of Oil, Gas Supplies By March 2023 - Joint Statement

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Russia and Pakistan will approve all the details of oil and gas supplies by March 2023, which will be based on mutual interests, according to a joint statement Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Pakistani Economy Minister Ayaz Sadiq following the eighth meeting of the Russian-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, published on Friday.

"The parties agreed that after reaching an agreement in principle on technical details, the supply of Russian oil and gas to Pakistan will be based on the mutual economic interests of both countries. The approval process should be completed no later than the end of March 2023," the joint statement read.