UrduPoint.com

Russia, Pakistan To Approve Details Of Oil, Gas Supplies By March 2023 - Joint Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Russia, Pakistan to Approve Details of Oil, Gas Supplies By March 2023 - Joint Statement

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Russia and Pakistan will approve all the details of oil and gas supplies by March 2023, which will be based on mutual interests, according to a joint statement Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Pakistani Economy Minister Ayaz Sadiq following the eighth meeting of the Russian-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, published on Friday.

"The parties agreed that after reaching an agreement in principle on technical details, the supply of Russian oil and gas to Pakistan will be based on the mutual economic interests of both countries. The approval process should be completed no later than the end of March 2023," the joint statement read.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia Oil March Gas All Agreement

Recent Stories

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carryin ..

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

11 minutes ago
 UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustain ..

UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustainability&#039;

11 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

41 minutes ago
 The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, redu ..

ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, reduce carbon intensity by 25% by ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private ..

Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private partnerships with Google: FM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.