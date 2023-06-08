UrduPoint.com

Russia-Pakistan Trade Up 49% In First Three Months Of 2023 - Deputy Prime Minister

Published June 08, 2023

Russia-Pakistan Trade Up 49% in First Three Months of 2023 - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Trade between Russia and Pakistan has grown by 49.2% from January to March 2023 compared with the same period last year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Novak met with Pakistani Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries.

"We intend to actively grow our trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan, the potential of which has not yet been fully unlocked. This year, we have seen positive trends in bilateral trade.

From January to March 2023, the turnover between Russia and Pakistan increased by 49.2% compared with the same period last year," Novak was quoted as saying by the Russian cabinet's press service.

Novak also expressed his hope that Sanjrani's visit to Russia would give a fresh impetus to the development of state and parliamentary contacts between Russia and Pakistan.

This year, the two countries will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

