Russia Proposed Supplying LNG to Pakistan, Awaits Reaction - Lavrov

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russia has proposed supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan and is awaiting a response, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Some time ago, we saw mutual interest in Russian LNG supplies by Gazprom, Rosneft and Novatek. We have made relevant offers and are awaiting a reaction from our Pakistani partners," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with his Pakistani counterpart.