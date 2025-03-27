Russia provides over 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) At the request of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, Russia has delivered over 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Kurram District ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

The aid, including food, medicine, clothing, and other essential supplies, was sent via a special flight from Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, with the assistance of the Russian Embassy in Pakistan.

The humanitarian supplies were formally handed over to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) KP in a ceremony held in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the event, the Deputy Chairman of the Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farzand Ali Wazir, along with his team, and the Secretary General of the National Headquarters of PRCS Muhammad Obaidullah, received the aid on behalf of the organization.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, who also serves as the President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of the Pakistan Red Crescent, expressed profound gratitude for Russia's swift and generous response to his appeal.

He emphasized that Kurram is currently experiencing a severe crisis, and this aid provides a lifeline to those in urgent need. "I deeply appreciate the Russian government for standing by us during these critical times," he stated.

During the event, Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev, highlighted the significance of humanitarian cooperation in strengthening Pakistan-Russia relations.

He assured that Russia is always ready to assist the people of Pakistan, particularly during times of greatest need. "Humanitarian aid is a crucial part of our partnership," he added.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Red Crescent Chapter will prioritize distributing the aid to the communities in Kurram most affected by instability. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi reiterated his commitment to advocating for continued humanitarian assistance and ensuring that the aid reaches those who need it most.

Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, were also present at the ceremony.