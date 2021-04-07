Russia Ready to Assist in Resolving Pakistan-India Contradictions Over Kashmir - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Moscow is ready to help resolve the contradictions between Islamabad and New Delhi over Kashmir, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are convinced that disagreements between states in any region of the world including, of course, South Asia, should be resolved in a peaceful, civilized manner based on international law," Lavrov told Pakistani newspaper The news International.

"Russia as a permanent member of the UN Security Council is ready to assist this in every possible way," he said when asked about India's "unilateral actions" in Kashmir.