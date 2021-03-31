UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers World's 1st COVID Vaccine For Animals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia registers world's 1st COVID vaccine for animals

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :- Russia registered the first coronavirus vaccine for animals in the world, the country's veterinary regulator said on Wednesday.

The vaccine was developed for carnivorous animals, said Konstantin Savenkov, deputy head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor).

The trials of the vaccine, named CarnivacCov, started last October, and it was tested on dogs, cats, arctic foxes, minks, foxes, and other animals, Savenkov said.

The results of the studies showed that the vaccine is harmless and 100% effective, he explained, adding that all the vaccinated animals developed antibodies to the coronavirus.

"The CarnivacCov vaccine against coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in carnivorous animals, developed by the Federal Center for Animal Health Protection, subordinated to the Rosselkhoznadzor, is registered in Russia. It is the first and, to date, the only COVID-19 prophylactic drug in the world for animals," he said.

According to Savenko, Greece, Poland, Austria, the US, Canada, and Singapore showed their interest in the vaccine.

Explaining the need for the vaccine for animals, Savenko recalled that it was revealed animals can be bearers of the virus and that many countries registered cases of mass animal infections.

"The use of the vaccine, according to Russian scientists, can prevent the development of mutations of the virus, which most often occur during interspecies transmission of the pathogen. At the same time, it is worth noting that there is no scientific evidence of the transmission of the coronavirus from animals to humans, as the World Health Organization repeatedly reported," he said.

The cases of animal infections with the coronavirus were reported in a number of countries with the biggest known outbreaks registered at mink farms in Denmark, the US, Italy, Spain, and Sweden.

Related Topics

World Russia Canada Singapore Same Austria Spain Italy Poland Sweden Greece Denmark October All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rashid Naseem dedicates his World Guinness Book Re ..

12 minutes ago

Collective efforts required to curb menace of begg ..

18 minutes ago

6,890 senior citizens vaccinated in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Zimbabwean government orders schools not to releas ..

5 minutes ago

WHO experts say Chinese jabs show 'safety', but da ..

6 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.