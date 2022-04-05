Russia slams US for interference into internal affairs of Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova says the ongoing political situation in Pakistan “leaves no doubt” that the US intended to punish "disobedient" Prime Minister Imran Khan.

MOSCOW: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2022) Russia criticized the United States for alleged interference into the internal affairs of Pakistan for its own selfish process, terming it as an attempt of shameless interference.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the ongoing political situation in Pakistan, saying that the development “leaves no doubt” that the US intended to punish "disobedient" Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The statement cited ruling PTI’s claim that US Deputy Secretary of State for South Asia Donald Lu called upon the Pakistani ambassador in Washington and subsequently called upon Ambassador Asad Majid to “condemn the balanced reaction of the Pakistani leadership to the events in Ukraine,” as evidence of US involvement.

The statement read, “Immediately after the announcement of the working visit of Imran Khan to Moscow on February 23-24 this year, the Americans and their Western associates began to exert rude pressure on the prime minister, demanding an ultimatum to cancel the trip,”.

The Russian Spokesperson said that when Imran Khan nevertheless came to Russia, “US Deputy Secretary of State for South Asia [Donald Lu] called the Pakistani ambassador in Washington and “demanded that the visit be immediately interrupted, which was also rejected,”.

The Russian ministry while citing Pakistani media said that on March 7 this year, in a conversation with the Pakistani ambassador, a high-ranking American official (presumably the same Donald Lu) “sharply condemned the balanced reaction of the Pakistani leadership to the events in Ukraine and made it clear that partnerships with the United States were possible only if Imran Khan was removed from power,”.

The development of the situation, Zakharova said, “leaves no doubt that the United States decided to punish the disobedient Imran Khan: a group of deputies of the same party of the prime minister suddenly went over to the Opposition and the question of a vote of no-confidence in the head of government was immediately submitted to the Parliament,”.

It also stated, “There is another attempt of shameless US interference in the internal affairs of an independent state for its own selfish purposes, the above facts eloquently testify to this,”.

It further said, “We hope that Pakistani voters will be informed about these circumstances when they come to the elections, which should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly,”.