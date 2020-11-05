Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakistan for joint exercise

(@fidahassanain)

DG ISPR says the aim of two-week exercise is to share experiences in counter terrorism domain; Sky diving, hostage rescue operations will be highlights of exercise.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2020) Russian Federation Special Forces’ contingent arrived in Islamabad for two-week joint exercise DRUZHBA 5 on Thursday (today)

The exercise is aimed at sharing both armies’ experiences in counter terrorism domain. Sky diving and hostage rescue operations would be included in exercise DRUZHBA.

Taking to Twitter, DG ISPR said: “#Russian Federation Special Forces’ contingent arrived in Pakistan for 2 weeks long joint exercise DRUZHBA 5.

The exercise is aimed at sharing both armies experiences in counter terrorism domain. Sky diving & hostage rescue operations will be highlights of exercise #DRUZHBA,”.

Pakistan’s Army is one of the best army in the world which is strong defence shield of Pakistan. Pakistan Army’s officers and soldiers are always seen ready to sacrifice themselves for defense of the country.