Russia To Train Pakistani Rowing Players: Russian Envoy
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 09:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Consul General of Russian Federation in Karachi Andrey V Federov has said that Russia will provide training to Pakistani Rowing players and provide all possible support for the promotion of Rowing in Pakistan.
He was speaking as a chief guest at a ceremony held in honor of the players at Karachi Boat Club, on the occasion Director Russian Culture Center (Friendship House) Nadeem Kazmi, President, Arif Ikram, captain of the boats of KBC also spoke.
Russian CG said that Pakistan is full of the talented players and Russia will provide coaches for further training.
He said that Russian Rowing team will be seen in action in Karachi very soon in Karachi Boat Club annual International Inter-School Regatta vice versa Pakistani players also visit to Russia next year.
Russian envoy said that Karachi Boat Club, team also participated in a Regatta in Moscow earlier this year along with its crew members. He added that Russia and Pakistan had initiated a journey for fruitful collaboration through sports specially Rowing.
On the occasion, President KBC Nadeem Kazmi, and captain Arif Ikram, presented a shield to the chief guest.
