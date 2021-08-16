UrduPoint.com

Russia, US, China, Pakistan, Iran Can Help Afghanistan Not To Slide Into Chaos - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:39 PM

Russia, US, China, Pakistan, Iran Can Help Afghanistan Not to Slide Into Chaos - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russia, the United States, China, Pakistan and Iran are now the countries that can really influence further development of the situation in Afghanistan, while the position of the European countries is losing importance, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"They commit foreign policy mistakes, they have already committed one, for which the Afghan people are paying," Kabulov said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster, asked to comment on the position of European countries on the situation in Afghanistan.

"We will thoroughly and reasonably analyze and make our news. So far, from my point of view, the most powerful players who can help Afghanistan not to slide into chaos, or God forbid, the next round of civil war, are Russia, the US, China, Pakistan and Iran," Kabulov concluded.

