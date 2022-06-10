Russia wants to enhance economic cooperation with Pakistan: CG

Consulate General of Russian Federation in Karachi extends every possible support to Pakistani side to strengthen bilateral contacts and cooperation to the benefit of both countries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Consulate General of Russian Federation in Karachi extends every possible support to Pakistani side to strengthen bilateral contacts and cooperation to the benefit of both countries.

For increasing the bilateral volume, the two countries had to broaden the dimension of their economic cooperation. There was big untapped potential in almost every sphere of trade partnership. The bilateral trade was mainly confined to commodities although many other products and services were available to offer to each other, said Consul General of Russian Federation here Andrey V.Fedorov during an interaction with media at the Consulate on Thursday late evening.

He said Pakistan could export to Russia surgical instruments, leather and sports goods. Pakistan had also huge potential in information technologies and pharmaceutical sectors. However, Pakistan was also interested to buy cancer medicine due to its high effectiveness and reasonable price.

The Commercial Attaches of both the countries were also working hard to elevate bilateral trade and economic cooperation to new high level, he said.

He said his country was ready to provide all necessary assistance to execute Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project from Karachi to Lahore.

Russian envoy mentioned that his government was closely monitoring the developments around Pakistan Steel Mills.

"We are waiting for completion of international tender auction and ready to share necessary information with Russian companies to prepare their offers for participation in the revival and modernization of PSM," he said adding that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and special economic zones provided tremendous opportunities for enhancing our bilateral trade and investment.

The Consul General said Pakistan and Russia could receive another boost as last week Pakistan's Finance Minister Dr. Miftah Ismail had expressed Pakistan government's interest to buy Russian oil.

"Russia is open for cooperation with any political party as long as the relations are mutually beneficial and constructive," he reaffirmed.

He said Russia was interested in developing relations with entire world including Pakistan. Russia considered Pakistan as a friendly country and when friendly countries have a discussion at negotiation table they agree on everything.

The council general also replied various queries from media persons.