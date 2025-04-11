Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Albert P Khorev, the Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, presented a commemorative shield to Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Sahar Kamran in recognition of her outstanding contributions to enhancing Pakistan-Russia relations.
The gesture underscores the deepening bilateral ties and growing cooperation between the two nations.
The ceremony, held at the Russian embassy, highlighted the growing strategic partnership between the two nations.
Sahar Kamran has played a pivotal role in fostering bilateral cooperation through her active participation in key international forums, including the Sochi Forum, SCO, BRICS Women’s Congress (Novosibirsk), Eurasian Women’s Forum (St. Petersburg), Moscow Nuclear Conference and Kazan Forum.
Her diplomatic engagements have significantly strengthened political and economic ties between Pakistan and Russia.
In 2018, Kamran was honored with the Russian Federation’s Award of Cooperation for her relentless efforts in promoting mutual interests, further cementing her legacy as a bridge between the two countries.
A senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Sahar Kamran served as a senator from 2012 to 2018 and continues to be a prominent voice in regional and global diplomacy. She is the Patron-in-Chief of the Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies and an accomplished author, with her book “The Insight of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud" earning critical acclaim.
Her research on Pakistan-Gulf relations, Pakistan-Saudi ties, and Pakistan-Russia cooperation has been published in leading national and international journals, establishing her as a thought leader in foreign policy.
Beyond diplomacy, Kamran is celebrated for her contributions to philanthropy, education, and social work. Her unwavering commitment to national and international development earned her Pakistan’s prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, one of the country’s highest civilian honors.
