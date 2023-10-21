Russian Ambassador urges bilateral resolution of Kashmir issue under UN resolutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Danila Ganich, has stated that Pakistan is a priority partner for Russia. He emphasized that Russia supports the resolution of the Kashmir issue through bilateral negotiations in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

Ambassador Danila Ganich made these remarks during a dinner program hosted in his honor by the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR). The Russian Envoy also characterized Israel's actions in Palestine as "revengeful terrorism carried out with impunity, with the support of the United States."

He further stated that while Hamas's attack on Israel could be considered an act of aggression, responding to it with revengeful terrorism is not the solution.

He added that it was a complex issue, and he expressed gratitude for Pakistan's co-sponsorship of the Russian draft resolution in the UN Security Council, which aimed to establish a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. Both Russia and Pakistan worked together closely as brothers in presenting this resolution.

He also emphasized that the situation in Gaza involves more than just counter-terrorism; it entails acts of revenge and terror. Russia perceives it as an act of aggression against Palestine.

He mentioned that while Pakistan was Russia's priority partner, the level of trade was not as high as desired, even though both countries were working to strengthen their ties. He emphasized that Pakistan is a powerful country with a large population, a significant position in the Muslim Ummah, a de facto nuclear state status, and a society based on traditional values.

The ambassador also pointed out that both Pakistan and Russia are champions of peace on the international stage. In response to another question, he explained the collaboration in the field of university education and how it could be further improved.

He expressed the need to enhance direct interactions between universities, which have only recently begun. He stated that significant positive outcomes might not solely rely on states but could be achieved through private interactions between Russian and Pakistani universities, leading to stronger collaboration.

Regarding the status of banking relationships and visas between the two countries, the Ambassador pointed out that Pakistan's reliance on the US Dollar has hindered this relationship. In the realm of banking, Russia has proposed several solutions, emphasizing the need to reduce dependence on the US Dollar. Concerning visas, he believed that Pakistan and Russia should establish payment infrastructure before addressing and streamlining the visa issue.

In response to another question regarding the atrocities occurring in Kashmir, the Ambassador reiterated his government's stance that it's a bilateral issue that should be resolved under UN Resolutions.

In addressing hindrances to trade between Russia and Pakistan, particularly the language barrier, the Ambassador mentioned that both governments are working to expand the scope of the Russian language in Pakistan, with several universities now offering courses.

The event was initiated with a welcome address by KCFR Chairperson Nadira Panjwani, who highlighted the historical background and the abundant resources of both countries, emphasizing that stronger ties would be mutually beneficial. Commodore Sadeed Malik conducted the session.

Farooq Afzal elaborated on the economic and trade relations between the two countries, underscoring the significant gap between potential mutual economic activity and actual mutual economic activity. At the conclusion, the Chairperson presented the Ambassador with an Ajrak and a shield from KCFR.