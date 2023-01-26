UrduPoint.com

Russian Center Inks MoU To Teach Free Russian Language To FUUAST's Students

January 26, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ):Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) and the Russian Center of Science and Culture (Friendship House) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding free-of-cost teaching of the Russian language to students.

President FUUAST's Department of International Relations Dr.

Asghar Ali Dashti and Director of Russian Center for Science and Culture, Karachi and Vice Consul of Russian Consulate in Karachi Ruslan Prokhorov signed the MoU.

Acting Vice Chancellor FUUAST Professor Dr. Ziauddin, Acting Registrar Prof. Dr. Zarina Ali, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Versiani, Dr. Faisal Javed and others were also present on this occasion.

According to MoU, the students of the Department of International Relations will be taught free Russian language and on completion of the course the students will also be awarded certificates by the Russian Center.

