UrduPoint.com

Russian CG Calls On Sindh Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Russian CG calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Russian Consul General in Karachi Andrey Fedorov called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House here on Friday.

Bilateral economic relations, investment opportunities in Sindh province, rehabilitation of flood victims, exchange of trade delegations and other issues were discussed during the meeting, said a statement.

The Governor Sindh said that Pakistan-Russia relations are becoming more stronger with the passage of time.

He said that the investment of Russia will help to create more employment opportunities in Sindh.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that Pakistan is keen to increase trade with Russia, adding that there are vast investment opportunities in various sectors in Karachi, the economic hub of the country.

The Consul General of Russia said that Russian investors are keen to bring investments in Sindh province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Governor Exchange Flood Russia Hub Employment

Recent Stories

FBR urges LCCI members to file tax returns on time

FBR urges LCCI members to file tax returns on time

7 minutes ago
 What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lif ..

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lift T20 World Cup 2022 trophy?

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

2 hours ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

4 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

6 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.