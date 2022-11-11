Russian CG calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Russian Consul General in Karachi Andrey Fedorov called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House here on Friday.

Bilateral economic relations, investment opportunities in Sindh province, rehabilitation of flood victims, exchange of trade delegations and other issues were discussed during the meeting, said a statement.

The Governor Sindh said that Pakistan-Russia relations are becoming more stronger with the passage of time.

He said that the investment of Russia will help to create more employment opportunities in Sindh.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that Pakistan is keen to increase trade with Russia, adding that there are vast investment opportunities in various sectors in Karachi, the economic hub of the country.

The Consul General of Russia said that Russian investors are keen to bring investments in Sindh province.