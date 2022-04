The Russian Consul General (CG) in Karachi Dr. Aleksandr G. Khozin here on Monday paid a farewell call on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Russian Consul General (CG) in Karachi Dr. Aleksandr G. Khozin here on Monday paid a farewell call on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House .