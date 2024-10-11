Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

(@Abdulla99267510)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin and Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang are coming to take part in SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2024) Prime Ministers of two countries, Russia and China, will visit Pakistan next week.

The diplomatic sources said that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin is expected to arrive in Islamabad on October 14 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Prime Minister Mishustin will be accompanied by a delegation, along with a significant number of Russian journalists.

During his visit, the Russian Prime Minister will meet with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and will also hold discussions with other senior Pakistani leaders. A dinner will be hosted in honor of the Russian Prime Minister and his delegation.

Similarly, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang will also arrive in Pakistan on October 14 with a high-level delegation. The Chinese Prime Minister's three-day visit to Pakistan will be divided into two parts.

In the first part of the visit, Prime Minister Li Qiang will meet with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other senior Pakistani political leaders.

The meetings with Pakistan's top military leadership are also expected.

Topics of discussion will include Pakistan-China relations, new projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the security of Chinese nationals and projects, among other issues.

The second part of the visit, starting from October 15, will involve a multilateral agenda, with the Chinese Prime Minister participating in the SCO summit on October 15 and 16.

During the SCO summit, Li Qiang will represent China. It is anticipated that several agreements will be signed between the two countries during this visit.

This will be the first visit to Pakistan by any Chinese Prime Minister in 11 years.