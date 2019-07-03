UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Commander Appreciates Pak Navy's Role In Maintaining Peace

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:57 PM

Russian Commander appreciates Pak Navy's role in maintaining peace

Russian Ground Forces Commander in Chief, Army General Oleg Salyukov called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad on Wednesday.According to spokesman for Pakistan Navy, regional security situation and matters pertaining to mutual interest were discussed in the meeting

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Russian Ground Forces Commander in Chief, Army General Oleg Salyukov called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad on Wednesday.According to spokesman for Pakistan Navy, regional security situation and matters pertaining to mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

The Naval Chief apprised the dignitary of Pakistan Navy's steps toward regional maritime security patrol in the Indian Ocean.The Russian Ground Forces Commander in Chief lauded the role of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and security in the region.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Army Pakistan Navy Russia

Recent Stories

Punjab govt approves grading system for board exam ..

6 minutes ago

UVAS sign MoU with ABMto control zoonotic pathogen ..

9 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Multan

1 minute ago

KP govt completed record 270 mini hydropower proje ..

1 minute ago

Iran to exceed uranium enrichment limit from Sunda ..

1 minute ago

Prime suspect in Chinese consulate attack arrested ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.