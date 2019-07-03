Russian Ground Forces Commander in Chief, Army General Oleg Salyukov called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad on Wednesday.According to spokesman for Pakistan Navy, regional security situation and matters pertaining to mutual interest were discussed in the meeting

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Russian Ground Forces Commander in Chief, Army General Oleg Salyukov called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad on Wednesday.According to spokesman for Pakistan Navy, regional security situation and matters pertaining to mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

The Naval Chief apprised the dignitary of Pakistan Navy's steps toward regional maritime security patrol in the Indian Ocean.The Russian Ground Forces Commander in Chief lauded the role of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and security in the region.