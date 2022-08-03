KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Russian Consul General in Karachi Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov called on Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar in the office of Sindh Investment Department here Wednesday.

Russian Consulate's Trade Representative Ruslan Aliev and other officers of Russian Consulate in Karachi were also present.

Provincial Secretary Investment Department Sindh Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Director General Public Private Partnership Unit Asad Zamin and other officers of Sindh Investment Department were also in attendance.

On this occasion, matters of mutual interests and trade and investment opportunities were also discussed.

Talking to the delegation, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar present government of Pakistan is striving to further strengthen relations with Russia in different sectors of bilateral interest.

Qasim Naveed Qamar and the officials concerned of Sindh Investment Department also gave a detailed briefing to the Russian delegation regarding investment opportunities in Sindh Province.

On this occasion Russian Consul General thanked for the warm welcome accorded to the Russian delegation on its arrival in Sindh Investment Department.

He also appreciated the comprehensive briefing given by the officers of Sindh Investment Department and showed interest in agriculture, transport and waste to energy generation projects and suggested that for the permanent coordination and for further consultation about today's meeting focal person be nominated from both sides.

On this occasion focal persons from both sides were nominated.