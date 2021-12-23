Russian Culture Center organizes photo exhibition titled 'Makkah and Medina'

Mashaal Malik, Chairperson of Peace and Culture, Thursday said that holding an exhibition of Islamic culture by the Russian Culture Center (RCC) was the best example of religious harmony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Mashaal Malik, Chairperson of Peace and Culture, Thursday said that holding an exhibition of Islamic culture by the Russian Culture Center (RCC) was the best example of religious harmony.

While addressing the inaugural function of a photo exhibition titled 'Makkah and Medina' jointly organized by Punjab Arts Council(PAC) and RCC, wife of Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik, said Arts Council and RCC deserved congratulations for organizing this rare exhibition.

While speaking on the occasion, Russian Cultural Consul General Andrey G Fesyun said that it was our first exhibition in the territory of Punjab in which we have carefully studied Islamic culture.

He said that 25 per cent of the population in Russia was Muslim, adding the program was organized to promote interfaith harmony.

He further said that cooperation would continue to promote the culture of both countries.

Naheed Manzoor, former Director PAC, said that the exhibition reflected the beauty of Makkah and Medina, in which Russian, Iranian and Pakistani style works of art were displayed.

"The promotion of Islamic art in Russia was praiseworthy," she added.

At the end of the ceremony, she thanked the Russian House in Karachi and said that the Arts Council would organize such programs soon.

The exhibition was attended by many people from different walks of life, while the exhibition project aimed to show the uniqueness of the visual tradition in the art of islam.