UrduPoint.com

Russian Culture Center Organizes Photo Exhibition Titled 'Makkah And Medina'

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:47 PM

Russian Culture Center organizes photo exhibition titled 'Makkah and Medina'

Mashaal Malik, Chairperson of Peace and Culture, Thursday said that holding an exhibition of Islamic culture by the Russian Culture Center (RCC) was the best example of religious harmony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Mashaal Malik, Chairperson of Peace and Culture, Thursday said that holding an exhibition of Islamic culture by the Russian Culture Center (RCC) was the best example of religious harmony.

While addressing the inaugural function of a photo exhibition titled 'Makkah and Medina' jointly organized by Punjab Arts Council(PAC) and RCC, wife of Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik, said Arts Council and RCC deserved congratulations for organizing this rare exhibition.

While speaking on the occasion, Russian Cultural Consul General Andrey G Fesyun said that it was our first exhibition in the territory of Punjab in which we have carefully studied Islamic culture.

He said that 25 per cent of the population in Russia was Muslim, adding the program was organized to promote interfaith harmony.

He further said that cooperation would continue to promote the culture of both countries.

Naheed Manzoor, former Director PAC, said that the exhibition reflected the beauty of Makkah and Medina, in which Russian, Iranian and Pakistani style works of art were displayed.

"The promotion of Islamic art in Russia was praiseworthy," she added.

At the end of the ceremony, she thanked the Russian House in Karachi and said that the Arts Council would organize such programs soon.

The exhibition was attended by many people from different walks of life, while the exhibition project aimed to show the uniqueness of the visual tradition in the art of islam.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Punjab Russia Wife Medina Makkah Muslim From Best

Recent Stories

Belarus Labels Radio Liberty Site, Social Media as ..

Belarus Labels Radio Liberty Site, Social Media as Extremist

15 seconds ago
 US, Allies to Bring More NATO Capabilities Near Ru ..

US, Allies to Bring More NATO Capabilities Near Russia if It Invades Ukraine - O ..

16 seconds ago
 Parliament formulates laws with great diligence bu ..

Parliament formulates laws with great diligence but not implemented properly: Al ..

18 seconds ago
 Cold, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Cold, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

19 seconds ago
 Early completion of projects to remove backwardnes ..

Early completion of projects to remove backwardness from Balochistan: MPA Umar

21 seconds ago
 Japan, US Plan 'Attack Base' to Respond to Possibl ..

Japan, US Plan 'Attack Base' to Respond to Possible Taiwan Crisis With China - R ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.