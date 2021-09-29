Russian Defense Ministry Eyes Closer Cooperation With Pakistan on Afghanistan

Russia is seeking stronger cooperation with Pakistan on Afghanistan, the Russian deputy defense minister said after a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Russia is seeking stronger cooperation with Pakistan on Afghanistan, the Russian deputy defense minister said after a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart on Wednesday.

Alexander Fomin, who co-chaired a defense committee in Islamabad, said he had a "constructive" discussion of a wide range of Afghanistan-related issues with the Pakistani secretary of defense, Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain.

"The rapidly developing situation in this country (Afghanistan) is one of the reasons why we need to deepen our cooperation," Fomin said.

The Russian defense official said the crisis in Afghanistan topped the Russian-Pakistani agenda. Enhanced cooperation between the two countries is key to maintaining regional stability, Fomin added.