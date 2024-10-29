Russian Delegation Led By Deputy Defence Minister Calls On Air Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A high level delegation led by Deputy Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Aleksandr V. Fomin called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force at Air Headquarters here on Tuesday.
The meeting remained focused on bolstering military cooperation and industrial collaboration between the two sides while exploring new avenues to fortify existing ties through joint military exercises and technical support for PAF equipment, an Inter Services Public Relations news release said.
The Air Chief emphasised on strengthening military ties with Russia, focusing on collaborative training programs, joint military drills and industrial collaboration.
Colonel General Aleksandr V. Fomin commended the recent impressive advancements in Pakistan Air Force under the current leadership. The Russian Deputy Defence Minister reiterated his resolve to play his role in further consolidating the existing collaborative defence partnership with Pakistan through military to military cooperation and technical support for PAF equipment.
