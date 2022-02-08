UrduPoint.com

Russian Delegation Visits NUML

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 07:02 PM

A 5-member delegation from the Russian state universities visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and met Director General NUML/Pro Rector Resources Brig Syed Nadir Ali

The delegates include Saltykovskiy Vadim, Pro Rector Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Shvets Sergey, Director International Office Kuban Agrarian State University, Russia, Ms. Sharapova Elena, Director International Office Kirov State Medical University, Russia, Bogdan Voronovskyi Managing Director Eastern European University Association and Urtaeva Ella Director of Pakistan Region European University Association.

Pro Rector Academics Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Safeer Awan, Deans and Registrar also attended the meeting.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by the DG NUML and briefed by the Registrar NUML about the university. Topics of mutual interests like student/faculty exchange programs, Russian Chair in NUML and urdu Chair at Russian Universities, summer programs and shorts visits of students and faculty were discussed.

Bothe sides were agreed to have close working relations with each other in education sector and a memorandum of understanding will be signed with different Russian Universities after the fulfillment of requirements at government level. Later, the delegation visited the various blocks of the university.

