Russian Delegation Visits Punjab University

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 07:23 PM

A delegation from People's Friendship University Moscow, which is Russia's leading and one of the largest universities, visited Punjab University and called on Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Durrani

A delegation from People's Friendship University Moscow, which is Russia's leading and one of the largest universities, visited Punjab University and called on Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Durrani.

President Golden Ring Economic Forum Husnain Mirza and faculty members were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Dr. Abdullah Khan Durrani welcomed the delegates and said that PU was promoting academic relations with Russia and Central Asian states.

He said that quality higher education was being imparted at Russian universities and therefore Pakistani universities must develop relations with Russian universities to benefit from their advanced knowledge and experiences.

Head Center for Direction & Regulation of Scientific Projects Cooperation Mr. Shiiapov Timur Ilhamovich and Deputy Dean Faculty of Economics and International Affairs Ms. Anna Vladimirovna Popkova were of the view that both the institutions were making efforts to grow bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.

They said that they came to Pakistan to promote bilateral cooperation with Pakistani universities.

They were very happy to know about the progress in the international ranking of various faculties of Punjab University. Later, souvenirs were distributed among the prestigious guests.

