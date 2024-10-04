Open Menu

Russian Deputy Chief Of General Staff Calls On CJCSC

October 04, 2024

Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff calls on CJCSC

Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Russian Federation, Col General Sergey Yurvavich Istrakov who is on an official visit to Pakistan, Friday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Russian Federation, Col General Sergey Yurvavich Istrakov who is on an official visit to Pakistan, Friday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction on positive trajectory of bilateral defence cooperation and discussed the evolving security situation in the region with a view to promote regional peace and stability, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism.

