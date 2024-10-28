Russian Deputy Defence Minister Calls On Khawaja Asif, Secretary Defence Gen Ali
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Russian Deputy Defence Minister, Colonel General Aleksandr V.Fomin called Minister for Defence and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Secretary Defence Lieutenant General (R) Muhammad Ali and Secretary, Defence Production, Lieutenant General (R) Chiragh Haider here in separate meetings on Monday.
The Russian Deputy Defence Minister was leading a delegation whereas the dignitaries discussed bilateral defence production matters during the meeting.
