Russian Deputy Minister for Defence calls on Naval Chief at NHQ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Russian Federation’s Deputy Minister for Defence, Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Naval Headquarters here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaboration and regional maritime security were discussed, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The Naval Chief expressed that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the Russian Federation and desires to forge a long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia.

Various avenues including bilateral training, exchange of visits and conduct of bilateral naval exercises between the two Navies were also focused.

The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged the Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security. Both the leaders agreed to further strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral defence relationship particularly in maritime domain and naval technologies.